Mother murdered by drunken son in Asansol

Kolkata: In a shocking incident in Kulti, Asansol, a 45-year-old woman named Sushila Sinha was found dead following a heated argument with her younger son, who was reportedly intoxicated. Police have recovered her body and sent it for a post-mortem.

According to local sources, Sushila ran a tea shop after her husband’s death and lived with her two sons.

While the elder son works outside the state, her younger son, Vishal Sinha, stayed with her. It’s said that Vishal often returned home drunk, leading to frequent friction between him and his mother.

On the night of the incident, a heated argument broke out between Sushila and Vishal.

Allegedly, Vishal picked up an iron rod and struck his mother on the head, leaving her bleeding and unconscious.

Neighbours rushed to the scene on hearing the disturbance and alerted the police.

She was quickly taken to a hospital, but doctors later pronounced her dead. Police have arrested Vishal in connection with the case.

Investigations are ongoing to determine whether the killing was solely due to their domestic conflict or if there was a deeper motive.