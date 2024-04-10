Mother kills 4-year-old daughter, later commits suicide

: A mother committed suicide after killing her four-year-old daughter in the Indrajit Colony area of Guriahati II Gram Panchayat in Cooch Behar.

According to police sources, the deceased woman is Soma Sarkar (34), while her husband, Manik Sarkar, used to work outside, leaving Soma at home with their daughter. The police recovered the bodies and sent them to MJN Medical College Hospital, Cooch Behar, for post-mortem examination. A suicide note was discovered, though the reason behind the incident remains unclear. The police have initiated an investigation. Chandan Das, DSP headquarters of Cooch Behar District Police, stated: “The bodies of the mother and daughter were recovered and sent for post-mortem.

Initially, it appears that the mother committed suicide after killing her daughter. However, an investigation is underway.”