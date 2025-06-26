Mother ‘kills’ 3-year-old after domestic dispute, arrested

Cooch Behar: Shock and grief gripped the Dinhata Chowdhury Haat area on Thursday after a woman allegedly strangled her three-year-old daughter to death following a domestic dispute.

The accused, Momina Bibi, a resident of Jaigir Balawari Area No. 3 in Dinhata, reportedly had a quarrel with her husband and mother-in-law earlier in the morning. After her husband left for work, Momina allegedly killed her daughter and then tried to take her own life. The incident came to light when her five-year-old son ran outside and informed a local woman that something was wrong inside the house. Neighbours rushed in to find Momina attempting to hang herself. They rescued her and found the three-year-old girl lying nearby, unresponsive. The child was later declared dead.

Local resident Noor Huda Khandkar said: “There was a family dispute in the morning. After her husband left, her son came out and told someone that she was doing something inside. We found her trying to hang herself and the girl was already dead.”

Police from Sahebganj Police Station reached the spot and arrested Momina Bibi. An investigation is underway to determine the exact motive behind the act.