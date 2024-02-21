Mother, friend kill 8-yr-old boy over relationship dispute

Kolkata: A woman and her friend were arrested on Tuesday for allegedly murdering an 8-year-old boy over a relationship dispute at Konnagar in Hooghly.

According to sources, Sreyansh Sharma (8) was found dead inside his home on February 16. His head was thrashed using brick, bats and an idol and he was also stabbed using a knife. During the probe, cops suspected that someone close to Sreyansh and his family had killed him. Cops came to know that the boy’s mother Shanta Sharma did not have a good relationship with her husband Pankaj. Also, she has a friend identified as Iffat Parveen of Watgunge with whom Shanta has a good relation.

Police came to know that Shanta was involved in a close relationship with Parveen. Though Shanta claimed that she was not at home, cops found her mobile phone’s presence through the network. Parveen’s mobile phone’s location was also traced in the same location. On Tuesday, cops picked up Parveen first and then nabbed Shanta.