Mother-daughter found dead pond, husband detained

Raiganj: The decomposed bodies of a 36-year-old housewife, Purni Devi, and her 8-year-old daughter, Anna Karmakar, were recovered from a pond in Gosaipur under the Karandighi Police Station area of North Dinajpur district on Thursday. The duo was missing from their Sitaltola residence since Monday, leading to widespread tension in the locality. Residents demanded a thorough investigation and justice for the deceased mother and daughter.

Family members have alleged foul play, accusing Purni’s husband, Avi Karmakar, a mason by profession and in-laws of being involved. Pramila Devi, a relative, stated: “Purni married Avi around fourteen years ago and they have four children. Her husband frequently beat her, often with the support of other family members. We suspect that he might have killed them. “

Police have detained Avi Karmakar for questioning. Sanjay Ghosh, the officer in-charge of Karandighi Police Station, said: “The bodies have been sent to Raiganj Medical College for post-mortem. We have initiated an investigation into the deaths and the husband has been detained for interrogation.”