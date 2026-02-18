Mother-child care unit inaugurated at DM Office

Raiganj: In a significant step towards promoting child welfare and supporting working mothers, the district administration of North Dinajpur on Wednesday inaugurated a mother & Child care unit at the District Administrative Complex in Karnajora, Raiganj.

The facility was formally inaugurated by District Magistrate Surendra Kumar Meena . The newly introduced unit aims to provide a safe and comfortable space for women visiting the District Magistrate’s office and other administrative departments, along with their small children. Women employees of the district administration will also be able to avail themselves of the facility.

Speaking on the occasion, the District Magistrate said : “ The child care room has been equipped with air conditioners, toys and hygienic toilets. Essential medicines for children will also be made available.

Dedicated staff members have been assigned to take care of the infants and toddlers during office hours. Women visiting government offices often face difficulties in managing their work while caring for their children. Similarly, many women employees struggle in the absence of caregivers at home. This initiative will ensure a secure and supportive environment for both mothers and children”.

Ruma Roy, an ICDS worker, welcomed the initiative and said the facility would bring great relief to working women who previously had no safe place to keep their babies while on duty.