Mother & baby die en route to hearing

Malda: A heartbreaking road accident in Malda claimed the lives of a young woman and her nine-month-old son on Thursday evening, leaving the family and local residents in deep shock.



The victims, identified as Halima Khatun and her infant child, were travelling in a toto along with Halima’s husband, Mohammad Yasin Ansari, a teacher at Sujapur Nayamouza High School. The family was heading towards Malda Aam Bazar to catch a bus to Gazole, where the couple was scheduled to appear for an official hearing following notices related to logical discrepancies.

The accident occurred near Susthani More in English Bazar, when the toto reportedly overturned before reaching Aam Bazar.

Halima and her child sustained critical injuries and were rushed to Malda Medical College and Hospital (MMCH), where doctors declared both dead.

In a deeply moving turn of events, Yasin Ansari attended the hearing on Friday, leaving behind the bodies of his wife and child at the hospital morgue. Expressing grief, Abdul Rahman Ansari, brother of the deceased woman, said sitting in front of the morgue: “My sister was carrying her child in her arms when the accident happened.

In one moment, our entire family was destroyed. We never imagined a journey for a hearing would end like this. Perhaps there’s no such hearing. Even her husband went for the hearing today in this tough situation for us to handle.”

Police have launched an investigation into the incident.