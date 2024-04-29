Mother alleges delayed police action

Cooch Behar: Even after two weeks of filing a written complaint, no action has been taken by the police.



The mother of an eighth-grade minor from Dinhata held a Press conference to highlight this issue. The allegation is that the home tutor assaulted the minor student. However, the accused tutor denied these allegations, claiming to have been framed.

Providing details of the incident, the minor’s mother, a resident of Dinhata, stated: “My daughter is studying in the eighth grade at a government school in Dinhata. On April 10, the local private tutor, Ziarul Mia, called my daughter to an empty house on the pretext of providing extra coaching. He allegedly molested and sexually assaulted her.

When my daughter informed me about the incident, I called the tutor to come home, but he did not respond. Consequently, a complaint was lodged at the Dinhata Police Station on April 11. However, despite the considerable time that has passed, the police have yet to arrest the accused.”

On the other hand, the accused private tutor, Ziarul Mia, claims to have been providing private coaching services with a good reputation for a long time.

He alleges that the complaint against him is an attempt to defame him by the complainant parent.