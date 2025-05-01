‘Most schools in Kolkata report 100% success rate’

Kolkata: Most schools in Kolkata reported a 100 per cent success rate. Among them, Rammohan Mission High School saw all 202 ICSE candidates and all 66 ISC candidates pass. Of these, 72 ICSE and 24 ISC students scored 90 per cent and above. Calcutta Boys’ School also recorded a 100 per cent pass rate: 227 passed in ICSE (95 with 90 per cent and above) and 123 passed in ISC (51 scoring 90 per cent and above).

La Martiniere for Girls had 197 students appear for and pass the ICSE, with 95 scoring 90 per cent and above. In ISC, all 162 candidates passed, 120 of whom scored 90 per cent and above. At The Future Foundation School, 98 students appeared for ISC and all passed, with 53 scoring above 90 per cent. Among them, student Srijani stunned with a perfect score of 400/400 (100 per cent).

“I never imagined I’d get full marks in English,” she said. “I kept asking my mother to refresh the page, thinking it was a glitch.” The school also saw all 112 ICSE candidates pass, 61 of whom secured 90 per cent and above.

Meanwhile, Debotri Majumder from Delhi Public School (DPS) Megacity scored 100 per cent in ICSE, topping the country according to school authorities. Of the 402 students from the school, 200 scored 90 per cent and above. In ISC, 109 out of 315 students scored 90 per cent and above marks.