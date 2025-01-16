Mosaraf Hussen appointed chairman of State Minorities’ Dev & Finance Corporation

Kolkata: Mosaraf Hussen has been appointed as the Chairman of West Bengal Minorities’ Development and Finance Corporation (WBMDFC).

He is Trinamool Congress MLA from Itahar, North Dinajpur and president of state TMC Minority Cell. “I will try my best to live up to the expectations of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee while acting as the Chairman. I will be taking official charge next week,” said Mosaraf.

PB Salim has been acting as the chairman of WBMDFC.