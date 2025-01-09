MoS visits SSB camp in Ranidanga, praises border security efforts

Siliguri: Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityananda Rai paid a visit to the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) camp along the India-Nepal border in Kharibari on Thursday.

On arrival at Bagdogra Airport earlier in the day, Rai made a brief halt at the SSB camp en route to Sikkim. He interacted with the SSB personnel and had lunch with them, lauding their dedication and contributions to national security.

Speaking at the camp, Rai praised the SSB for its vigilance and efforts in ensuring the safety of India’s borders with Nepal and Bhutan. “Nepal and Bhutan share a friendly relationship with India. The SSB is doing an excellent job in maintaining security and preventing illegal activities along these borders,” he said.

Rai’s visit comes just weeks after Union Home Minister Amit Shah attended the SSB Raising Day celebration at the Ranidanga SSB camp on December 20. During his visit, Shah referred to Siliguri as the “Chicken Neck” of North Bengal, highlighting the region’s strategic importance.

He also commended the SSB for its success in intercepting smugglers and combating illegal activities along the border areas, including Panitanki and other checkpoints. However, when questioned by the media about issues concerning the India-Bangladesh border, Rai avoided commenting on the matter.