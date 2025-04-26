Mortar shell recovered near Ghis River, Army neutralises threat

Jalpaiguri: A mortar shell was recovered on Thursday from the banks of the Ghis River near Odlabari in Jalpaiguri district, sparking panic among local residents.

The explosive was first spotted by labourers working along the riverbank, who immediately alerted Malbazar police. Police personnel quickly cordoned off the area and informed the army.

An Army bomb disposal team arrived on Friday morning and safely detonated the shell near the Chalta Forest, away from human settlements. Police maintained overnight vigilance at the site to ensure public safety.

Preliminary suspicion suggests the shell may have arrived with stones transported from other regions. However, officials stated that the exact origin can only be confirmed after a thorough investigation.

Local resident Sainul Haque expressed concern, saying: “This is not the first time such an explosive has been found near this river. We are deeply worried, especially since children often

play in the area.”

Residents have urged the administration to conduct regular surveillance and searches along the riverbanks.

Authorities are also considering a possible link to the October 2023 floods in Sikkim, during which several pieces of military equipment and explosives were swept away. Malbazar police have launched a full investigation into the incident.