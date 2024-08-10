Mortal remains of ex-Bengal CM Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee donated for medical research

Kolkata: The mortal remains of former Bengal Chief Minister Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee were handed over to the Anatomy department of NRS Medical College and Hospital on Friday evening for medical research, amid tears of his supporters. The former chief minister’s body was kept overnight at a mortuary.



Bhattacharjee’s body, wrapped with the CPI(M)’s red flag and covered with red roses, was brought to the Assembly from a mortuary amid tears of his supporters and slogans. His wife Meera Bhattacharjee and son Suchetan were alongside his mortal remains. Speaker of the Assembly, Deputy Speaker, MPs, MLAs, and CPI(M) party leaders paid their respect to Bhattacharjee’s mortal remains.

From the Assembly, his mortal remains were taken to the CPI(M)’s state headquarters Muzaffar Ahmed Bhavan. Hundreds of people gathered there to pay their final respects to Bhattacharjee. Mourners lined up to honour Bhattacharjee. They were carrying banners and placards adorned with his image.