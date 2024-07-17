Mortal remains of Captain Brijesh Thapa arrive in Siliguri

Siliguri: Martyr Captain Brijesh Thapa’s mortal remains arrived at Bagdogra Air Force Station on Wednesday afternoon. A wreath-laying ceremony was organised by the Army at the Army station at Bengdubi. The mortal remains will be kept in Bengdubi from where the onward journey will commence on Thursday morning to Ging, Darjeeling, his ancestral home, where the funeral will take place on the same day.



People from all walks of life paid respects to the braveheart with family members, friends and fellow Army personnel and ex-servicemen attending the somber wreath laying ceremony.“He has set an example for the new generation. Nowadays, youth are interested in corporate jobs and losing interest in the Army. Every youth should take my son as an inspiration. My son has sacrificed his life for our country. I am very proud of him,” said Colonel Bhuwanesh Thapa (retd), father of the braveheart, a retired Army officer.

27-year-old Captain Brijesh Thapa, made the supreme sacrifice fighting terrorists in Doda, Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) on Monday night.

Anit Thapa, Chief of Gorkhaland Territorial Administration (GTA), Shanta Chhetry Member of Parliament (MP) of Rajya Sabha, Raju Bista, MP Darjeeling, along with administrative and police top brass also paid their respects.

“During my service period, when I used to sit in the front of my Army vehicle, just next to the driver, Brijesh used to tell me that he wanted to sit in that seat. Because of this love, he did not choose an engineering job and instead chose the Army,” Colonel Thapa further stated.

Brijesh loved music and used to play the guitar and drums. “From his childhood, he used to play music with me. When I practiced music, he used to sit with me,” stated Nikita Thapa, his elder sister who is currently studying music in Australia.