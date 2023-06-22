Morphine worth more than Rs 5 cr seized from Murshidabad, two held

The Special Task Force (STF) of the state police nabbed two persons with morphine from Murshidabad on Tuesday afternoon.

According to police, acting on a tip-off, STF officials were keeping a strict vigil in and around the Berhampur Bus Stand area when two suspects were spotted with two bags.

After the suspects identified as Gour Sarkar and Golam Sheikh of Sahebganj in Jharkhand were intercepted, they were taken to Berhampur Police Station.

After searching their bags, cops found about 4.8 kg of morphine was found concealed in multiple packets.

Sources informed that morphine is the second last level of manufacturing heroin.

After morphine is filtered using some chemicals, heroin is manufactured.

Usually, the partially manufactured heroin is procured from North East India and the contraband is smuggled to West Bengal’s Nadia district for the final manufacturing process. Later the heroin is being smuggled out to Bangladesh using Indo-Bangla borders in North 24-Parganas.

Controversy cropped up about how the two police units covering Nadia district are unaware of the ill trade. In the past few months, STF had seized a huge quantity of heroin before reaching Nadia.