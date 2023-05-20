More thundershowers from Tuesday: MeT

Kolkata: The Regional Meteorological Centre predicted spells of thundershowers and lightning across Bengal from Tuesday. Mercury is expected to go up for the next 48 hours in various South Bengal districts.



There is a possibility of isolated rainfall accompanied with lightning and thunderstorms on Tuesday and Wednesday. Various parts of South Bengal will also witness moderate rainfall along with a strong

breeze towards the evening in the next couple of days.

“Thunderstorms and moderate rainfall along with gusty winds are likely to occur over the districts of Bengal in the middle of the next week,” said the MeT officials. Thunderstorms and lightning may continue in various pockets of South Bengal till towards the end of the next week,” a weather official said.

Several South Bengal districts received rainfall and thundershowers along with a gusty wind measuring 30-40 kmph on more than one occasion last week that brought the temperature down by a few notches.

Meanwhile, the onset of monsoon over Kerala will likely be around June 4, the IMD) said.

The southwest monsoon normally sets in over Kerala on June 1 with a standard deviation of about seven days.

“This year, the southwest monsoon onset over Kerala is likely to be slightly delayed than the normal date of onset. The monsoon onset over Kerala is likely to be on 4th June with a model error of ± 4 days,” the IMD said in a statement.