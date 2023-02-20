More than 9 lakh avail e-Khajna facilities; state earns over Rs 38 crore

Kolkata: In less than eight months (till January 1, 2023), since the introduction of e-Khajna facilities, more than 9.40 lakh raiyats of non-agricultural land have availed online services with the state government earning over Rs 38 crore.



The e-khajna module was launched on April 11, 2022 and the collection figures clearly reflect that people have responded very well to the online facilities of depositing land revenue from their homes, avoiding the hassle of visiting any office and standing in queue for payment.

The e-Bhutchitra application has found immense utility amongst user groups and has emerged as one of the most popular and accessed applications which is evident from the document published by MeitY (Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology), where several e-transactions under land revenue of Bengal is over 100 crores out of total 115 crores documents searched during the financial year 2022-23 (till December 31). During the current fiscal, the department has collected Rs 2361.29 crore till December 2022.

The Land and Land Reforms (L &LR) department has put special emphasis on the disposal of mutation and land conversion cases with an intent to harmonise and consolidate citizen services. About 90,94,528 mutation cases have been disposed and 1.85

lakh conversions cases have been cleared till December 31, 2022.

The state has decided to regularise all refugee establishments and colonies and provide free-hold title deeds to legitimate persons and ensure sustainable development of the infrastructural facilities at the RR colonies.

The government has also taken the initiative to regularise the occupancy of those staying in state government lands for decades by issuing land pattas or similar land right pattas, as applicable.

“We are following the principle of no forceful land acquisition and no forceful eviction of people from their land. The land is being made available for government projects by following the Land Purchase Policy which is based on the consent of the land owner and mutually agreed compensation. The entire process is 100 per cent transparent,” a senior official of L&LR department said.