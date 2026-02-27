More than 84 lakh apply for Bengal’s ‘Yuva Sathi’ scheme

Kolkata: In an overwhelming response, more than 84 lakh applications under the Yuba Sathi scheme had been received till Thursday.



Of these, over 65 lakh were submitted through camps organised across all 294 Assembly constituencies in the state, while another 19 lakh applications were received online, reflecting the scheme’s massive outreach.

The application process for the scheme began on February 16 and witnessed a massive response from across the state. On Thursday alone, over 3.35 lakh applications were received.

District-wise figures reveal that South 24-Parganas recorded the highest number of applications at over 7.6 lakh, followed by Murshidabad with 6.06 lakh and North 24-Parganas with 5 lakh.

The scheme was announced on February 5 in the interim state Budget. Initially, it was planned to be launched on August 15. However, later the Chief Minister announced that the scheme would come into effect from April 1.

Under the Yuva Sathi scheme, unemployed youth will receive a monthly financial assistance of Rs 1,500, as announced in the interim state Budget.

Nabanna has made it clear that the Yuva Sathi scheme will be for a maximum period of 5 years. In the meantime, if someone gets employment, the benefit will be stopped.

Camps were organised in every Assembly constituency across the state to receive applications for the Yuba Sathi scheme, along with other initiatives such as Lakshmir Bhandar, which provides financial assistance to agricultural labourers. Applications seeking fee waivers for government tubewell and irrigation facilities were also submitted at these camps.