More than 7 kg brown sugar seized in Sujapur & Gazole

Malda: In two back-to-back successful anti-narcotics operations, Malda Police have made significant progress in curbing drug trafficking in the region. In the first incident on May 20, acting on a specific tip-off from STF Kolkata, Kaliachak Police and the CMG unit intercepted a vehicle in Sujapur and seized 1.9 kg of suspected brown sugar.

Three individuals from Bihar — Monmohan Singh (40), Dablu Kumar alias Yadav (23) and Bijay Kumar alias Vijay (23) — were arrested. The seized narcotics have an estimated market value of Rs 1.9 crore. A specific case has been registered and further investigations are underway to uncover the wider network involved.

In a separate operation on Wednesday, Gazole Police seized 5.605 kg of brown sugar hidden beneath the driver’s seat of a 16-wheeler truck on NH-12 near Pandua.

The truck, transporting stones from Assam to Durgapur, was stopped based on intelligence inputs. The driver, Firoz Momin (32), a resident of Kalikapur Thakurpara in Kaliachak, was arrested on the spot. The seized consignment, packed in multiple black carry bags inside a backpack, is worth several crores in the illegal drug market.

Police suspect interstate drug syndicate links and have launched a thorough investigation.