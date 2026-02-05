More than 5 PF accounts of Jalpaiguri civic body sealed

Jalpaiguri: The Jalpaiguri Regional Provident Fund (PF) office has sealed more than five PF accounts of the Jalpaiguri Municipality over allegations of non-deposit of statutory contributions for over a decade. PF department sources confirmed the action on Tuesday.



According to officials, the municipality failed to deposit PF contributions into several accounts for years. Unpaid PF interest and penalties pending since 2011 have accumulated to nearly Rs 2 crore. The municipality has acknowledged the sealing of the accounts.

The prolonged default has affected all categories of municipal employees, including retired staff and sanitation workers. Meanwhile, the municipality’s financial condition has reportedly deteriorated significantly. With tax collection being the municipality’s only major source of revenue, the civic body is facing severe financial stress. While PF dues had also accumulated under previous municipal boards, sources said the outstanding amount has never been this high. The PF office has issued a written directive asking the municipality to clear the dues within this week.

Municipality chairman Saikat Chatterjee said: “We are seeking legal advice. The Central government is creating obstacles in the functioning of the state and municipalities. The PF amount has already been paid; what remains pertains only to penalties and interest.”

However, regional PF commissioner of Jalpaiguri, Pawan Banshal, maintained a firm stance, stating: “The municipality is free to pursue legal remedies. We are acting strictly in accordance with the law, and the process of sealing additional accounts or properties will continue if dues are not cleared.”