More than 30 hurt after dumper and bus collides head-on

KOLKATA: More than 30 persons were injured after a head-on collision took place between a dumper and a bus on State Highway -7, commonly known as Arambag-Midnapore Highway.



All the injured persons were admitted at the Kamarpukur hospital from where about 10 person were shifted to Arambag Hospital for better treatment.

According to sources, on Friday morning, a bus with several passengers was going to Mecheda from Burdwan. At the same time a dumper was going to Arambag from Kamarpukur.

Suddenly a motorcycle came in the way of the dumper. The driver tried to overtake the motorcyclist to save the rider. But as soon as the dumper crossed the motorcycle, it came in front of the bus. After the collision local people started rescuing the injured passengers.

Meanwhile, Goghat Police Station was informed. Police rushed to the spot and rescued the other passengers who were stuck inside the bus and took them to the hospital. Local people alleged that due to illegal parking on the both sides of the state highway, the passage became narrow and chance of accident has increased a lot.

They also demanded to install speed breakers to compel the drivers to slow down at a regular interval.