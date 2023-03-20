More than 2L trade licences approved online in about 2 yrs

KOLKATA: The various services like mutation, building plan sanction, trade license and water connection that have been made online by Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) have evoked excellent response from the citizens of Kolkata.



The online trade licence service that was launched in September 2020 has received nearly 2.74 lakh approval and 40469 rejections in online mode.“As soon as a trader applies with aadhar card or equivalent documents along with proof of ownership, the demand is generated. There is option to pay immediately or at a later stage. The trade licence is generated immediately but KMC conducts random checking for verification,” a senior official of KMC said.

Since the launch of online mutation in March 2020, 4001 applications have been approved with rejections being 843. The average time of taken for handing over mutation certificate is 20-25 days depending upon the nature of work.

Simple routine mutations is cleared in one or two days, while clearing of applications for apportionment, separation and amalgamation have also gained momentum. In two years, since the introduction of online building plan sanction, approval has been accorded to 4499 plans while 1720 applications have been rejected. The total application received have been 7221 with the average time for approval being 40 days. The entire exercise required for such sanction like survey for road alignment carried out by Kolkata Metropolitan Development Authority, water supply , clearance by Fire and Emergency Services , Pollution Control Board and airport/ monument has been integrated in the online platform. The building plan sanction in physical mode took almost a year in most cases.

The online water connection service that was launched in August 2021 has witnessed the approval of 49 applications while another 10 are under process. There has been 12 rejections in this connection. In this case the timeline for approval is 7 days but usually it is being disposed of in six days.

The applicant receives intimations through e mail and sms on the status of application and requirement of document if any during the stage of application and sanction.

The outbreak of COVID-19 that started in March 2020 had imposed certain restrictions in the movement of people.

However, with the online services, KMC continued with services particularly in the sanctioning of trade licenses and mutation.