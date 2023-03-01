More than 2K abstracts received for Regional Science & Tech Congress

kolkata: The After two years, the 30th West Bengal State Science and Technology Congress took place from Tuesday onwards.



It is a two-day Congress which will end on Wednesday (March 1). A record number of more than 2000 abstracts were received for the seven regional congresses across twelve scientific disciplines.

The state Science and Technology and Biotechnology minister Ujjal Biswas while inaugurating the event said that it is an effort by the department to bring young researchers for scientific discourse and provide them with opportunities.

During the inaugural ceremony, Biswas pointed out the importance of getting a patent and how it will ensure the researchers’ ownership over their work.

To allow researchers from the farthest corners of the state, many of whom may not have access to participate in national-level scientific forums, the regional science congress was expanded from three to seven.

Seven Regional Science and Technology Congresses across the state were organised as a part of the programme in collaboration with Cooch Behar Panchanan Barma University, University of Gour Banga in Malda, West Bengal State University in Barasat, Maulana Azad College, Raja Narendra Lal Khan Women’s College in Medinipur, Bankura University and the University of Burdwan.

Out of the total submissions, 160 papers have been shortlisted.

These papers will be presented over twelve sessions over the two days of Congress.

Moreover, this year the invitation was also extended to 50 school students from ten schools, who participate and witness science exhibitions.

The children’s science section was composed of school students who excelled in the district level and at the national level.

This year, invitations were extended to research scholars and various disciplines from Calcutta University to be an active audience in the congress.

“We hope to extend this invitation to other universities in future,” department’s Additional Chief Secretary Hirdyesh Mohan said.

The department also felicitated Dr Sudip Kumar Das, Department of ENT and head and neck surgery at Kolkata Medical College and Hospital. Das has been granted a patent regarding surgical techniques in the extraction of objects stuck in the throat.

Eminent professors and heads, including National Science Chair at Government of India Sankar Kumar Pal, Director of the Variable Energy Cyclotron Centre Sumit Som and Director of Bose Institute Uday Bandyopadhyay, amongst others were present at the ceremony.