More than 1.4K Duare Sarkar camps held in Darj dist till April 8

darjeeling: Duare Sarkar camps have been touching lives in the Hills too as in the plains. There has been a good response to the camps in the Darjeeling district with many of the likes of Nita Rai and Neeru Pradhan benefitting.



Nita Rai’s husband was a marginal farmer in the Jorebungalow Sukhiapokhri block. He was the sole bread earner of his family. He died suddenly in a heart attack leaving two minor children and his wife. Nita was struggling to make ends meet and raise her children. She learnt about the Krishak Banchu scheme and applied through the Duarey Sarkar Camp. Nita got her approval in Duare Sarkar camp itself. “Within a very few days she will receive the death benefit of Rs 2 lakh under Krishak Bandhu. This amount will definitely provide an immediate relief and hope to the lady,” stated S Ponnambalam, District Magistrate Darjeeling.

Neeru Pradhan of Manbir Busty Kurseong, wanted to transfer the electricity connection of his home in his name after the death of his father. They however had an outstanding due amounting to an aggregate of Rs 63841(including LPSC). Owing to financial constraints of his family, it was impossible for him to pay the amount. He applied for an waiver at the DS Camp at Raj Rajeshwari Hall in Kurseong. He was issued the quotation of Rs 8,113 which he immediately paid on April 4. His outstanding due of Rs 55728 was waived off and he could proceed towards changing the connection in his name.

The camps started from April 1, 2023 in all the blocks and Municipalities of the Darjeeling district. Till April 8, 1498 camps, out of which 649 mobile camps and 849 were conducted. Till April 6, more than 61000 people have visited these camps and 50235 applications under all the schemes taken in aggregate have been received. Out of this around 35260 of the applications have been disposed of which is around 67 per cent. 29779 services have already been delivered to the applicants.

Till Saturday in Darjeeling, Lakshmir Bhandar and Swasthya Sathi have together received more than 17647 applications. 12753 applications have been received under Bina Mulye Samajik Suraksha Yojana. More than 788 applications under Widow pension schemes and 646 applications under Electricity waiver scheme have been received. 108 applications have been received for the new scheme introduced in this Duare Sarkar - Bhavishyat Credit Card.

“Facilitation desks have been put up in every camp where applicants are being assisted by official staff, SHG Women and Kanyashree girls. All applications received in the camps are being checked and digitised for further processing. Our staff in control rooms are calling the applicants in case of incomplete applications for required information,” stated the Darjeeling

District Magistrate.