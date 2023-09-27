More than 1000 people from various political parties join Trinamool

The Darjeeling district Trinamool Congress (TMC) organised a mega joining programme on Wednesday where more than 1000 people joined the TMC from different political parties. The programme was held at Shivam Palace in Siliguri. Papiya Ghosh, the president of Darjeeling District Trinamool Congress and other Trinamool leaders handed over party flags to new joiners. The maximum joiners are from different Panchayat areas of Darjeeling.