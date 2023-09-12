More street lights to be installed in Siliguri before Puja

Siliguri: The Siliguri Municipal Corporation (SMC) will install new street lights in the city. This comes in the wake of complaints received from the public that in many areas there are no street lights, many are non-functional while others are damaged. At many places the posts are present but the lamps are missing.



New electric poles and LED street lights will be installed in different areas of the city. They have already installed 50 new electric poles and lights, including high mast lights near Naukaghat More to Jalpai More at a cost of Rs 31 lakh.

“We have already installed a huge number of lights. No other board has installed lights in such large numbers before. Our team is working round-the -clock,” said Kamal Agarwal, member of Mayor-In-Council of the Electricity department of SMC.

It is to be noted that for a long time there has been a lack of street lights in many areas of Siliguri, especially those areas which are on the highways. As a result, accidents happen due to lack of visibility at night. Many accidents have occurred on the Eastern Bypass. The SMC has a plan to set up street lights on the Eastern Bypass Road at a cost of Rs 25 lakh.

There are a total of 32,000 light poles in 47 wards of Siliguri. About 400 new poles will be installed in different wards. So far, 3000 LED lights have been installed. More than 1000 new lights will be installed and 2000 lamp posts will be repaired before Durga Puja.