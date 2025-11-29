More services & longer hours on Purple Line from Dec 1

Kolkata: The Kolkata Metro Railway will increase weekday services and extend operating hours on the Purple Line (Joka-Majherhat) from December 1, advancing the first trains and pushing back the last to improve connectivity with Eastern Railway’s suburban services at Majerhat.

The corridor will operate 84 weekday services—42 in each direction—up from the current 80. The first service from Joka will depart at 6.40 am instead of 6.50 am, while the first service from Majerhat will start at 7.03 am in place of 7.14 am. The last service from Joka will depart at 9.05 pm, compared with the present 8.36 pm departure, and the final service from Majerhat will leave at 9.26 pm instead of 8.57 pm.

Metro officials said the revised schedule is aimed at supporting suburban passengers changing to and from Eastern Railway’s Sealdah–Budge Budge line at Majerhat, particularly during the morning and late evening periods.

Saturday services on the Purple Line, introduced on November 22, will continue with 40 trains. There will be no services on Sundays.