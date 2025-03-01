More sanctions for smaller plots by KMC

Kolkata: Mayor of Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) Firhad Hakim on Friday shared that the civic body cleared more sanction plans for building constructions on plots as small as upto two cottahs in the city.

Addressing the press, the Mayor said that at the Mayor–in-Council (MIC) meeting on Friday several sanction plans were cleared for constructions. He said that plots as small as less than a cottah were given sanction. He said this should dissuade the citizens from going for constructions without sanctions fearing that the size of the plot may not qualify in terms of the Building Rules.

In February first week, similar sanction plans got approved in an MIC meeting. This included approval of a plot measuring 10 chataks, located at Middle Road in Ward 104. The Mayor had said that plots upto three cottahs can now get sanction. Once the plan is submitted, sanction will be given within 15 days. “If one doesn’t get it, they can come straight to me with their complaint,” Hakim said.

The KMC had last year amended its building rule allowing it to issue sanctions for construction on small plots. Earlier, the civic body did not have any provision to issue sanctions for such plots which led to illegal constructions. The amended rule was sent to the state government for approval.

Asked if the state has given the nod, Hakim said the approval is yet to come. Once it does, the Bill will be introduced in the Assembly. “For now, the MIC has special powers which allow it to make some decisions. Once it becomes a law the Building department will be granting such sanctions” he said.

The KMC has also reduced its sanction fees to 50 per cent of the prevailing schedule of rates for sanction of residential building over a plot between two to three cottah.

However, the same shall not be less than the stipulated fees up to two cottah.