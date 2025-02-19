More rain likely in next 2 days: MeT

Kolkata: Some of the South Bengal districts experienced rainfall on Wednesday afternoon and it may rain further in the next two days. Kolkata and several districts of South Bengal are set to experience thunderstorms till Thursday, the MeT office said.

A cyclonic circulation hovering over the Bay of Bengal may bring rain to Northeast India while a yellow alert has been issued for Kolkata and neighbouring districts.

The Regional Meteorological Centre in Alipore predicted wet weather in South Bengal due to favourable wind patterns and strong moisture incursion from the Bay of Bengal at the lower tropospheric levels. Kolkata registered the lowest temperature of the day at around 23.7 degree Celsius.