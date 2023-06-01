More local trains to run on Sunday in Sealdah division

In a bid to accommodate the extra rush of aspirants for the preliminary written exam 2022 for the recruitment to the post of constable/lady constable in the Kolkata Police, the Sealdah Division of the Eastern Railway would operate local train services like weekdays from 8 am to 4 pm on June 4, which is a Sunday.

On Sundays, around 25 per cent fewer trains run than on weekdays.

According to a railway official, the letter for the normal service of local trains at Sealdah Division on the day of examination was sent from the police department.

However, as no such letter was received by the Howrah Division, there is no change in the train service there.