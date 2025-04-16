More ladies coaches needed for safer, comfortable travel: Sealdah Division

Kolkata: Amid recent protests from male commuters at suburban stations such as Ashoknagar and Barasat, the Sealdah Division of Eastern Railway has defended its decision to increase the number of ladies coaches in EMU (Electric Multiple Unit) local trains under the division.

Officials have clarified that the step was necessary to ensure safer and more comfortable travel for women, who now make up around 25 per cent of the total passenger base in the Sealdah Division. Previously, 12-coach EMU trains had two compartments reserved for women — one at either end. Under the revised arrangement, a portion of the third coach from each end has also been earmarked for women, taking the total to three ladies coaches per train. The Sealdah Division stated that the change was introduced to improve safety, ease overcrowding and lower the risk of sexual harassment both on trains and station platforms.

The move, however, drew criticism from a section of male passengers, who claimed that it had reduced general seating capacity. Responding to the concerns, officials from Sealdah Division explained that the number of general compartments has, in fact, increased over time. Earlier, 9-coach trains had seven general coaches. Now, with infrastructure upgrades enabling 12-coach operations across all 23 platforms at Sealdah, each of the 950-odd EMU services includes nine general coaches and three for women.

Railway authorities also pointed out that overcrowding in the existing women-only compartments was leading to frequent problems, including difficulties in boarding and alighting, over-stopping at stations and even accidents. Officials also noted that many women commuters prefer to travel in ladies coaches even during off-peak hours due to enhanced security, including the presence of RPF personnel, especially during late-night travel. The Sealdah Division has also announced plans to upgrade its infrastructure to handle 15-coach EMU trains in the near future. “Under the dynamic leadership of Deepak Nigam, Divisional Railway Manager, Sealdah Division is focusing hard on future capacity enhancement for operating 15-coach EMU services by accomplishing further infrastructure development,” said a Railway spokesperson.

Officials reiterated their appeal for public cooperation as they work towards offering a safer, more efficient and inclusive suburban travel experience for all.