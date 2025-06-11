More CCTVs: KP to boost surveillance in Posta Market

Kolkata: Kolkata Police is set to enhance security in the Posta Market area by installing additional CCTV cameras. The move comes in response to rising concerns over crimes such as impersonation of law enforcement officers, snatching, robbery and pickpocketing.

According to sources, in the past year, multiple incidents like robbery, theft and pick-pocketing had taken place where accused persons impersonated CBI and police officers.

On the pretext of conducting a raid, several businessmen were robbed. During the investigation of these cases, police encountered difficulties as many CCTV cameras were found to be non-functional. Moreover, several areas lacked coverage from CCTV.

Recently after a meeting between the senior officers, it was decided that to cover the Sonapatti area where business involving crores of rupees happen daily, more than 50 CCTV cameras will be installed soon.

For this purpose, about Rs 20 lakh has been sanctioned.

The footage will be monitored by cops of Posta Police Station. The live feed of the camera will also be shared with Lalbazar. The cameras will be initially installed at several locations: the crossing of Kalakar Street and Devendra Dutt Lane, the intersection of Kalakar Street and Shivtala Street, the junction of Kalakar Street and Ratan Sarkar Garden Street, the crossing of Shivtala Street and Baikunth Seth Lane, and the intersection of Ratan Sarkar Garden Street and Raja Brajendra Narayan Street. These installations fall under the jurisdiction of the Posta Police Station.