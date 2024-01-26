More Bengali sessions at Kolkata Literature Festival this year

KOLKATA: The International Kolkata Book Fair at Boimela Prangan is not just about buying books and enjoying the mega book fair vibes – this annual event brings readers up close with authors. The much-anticipated 10th Kolkata Literature Festival (KLF), integral to the 47th International Kolkata Book Fair, is set to once again offer a haven for bibliophiles.



Beginning January 26, the three-day literature fest will see 18 sessions with the participation of 68 writers. Six sessions will take place each day, from 1 pm to 8 pm, and will cover a wide range of exciting topics, from discussions on the writer-publisher-reader relationship to the art of translation and poetry reading. KLF has a tradition of showcasing both established and emerging authors, and this time, too, it would be no different. However, Sujata Sen, director, KLF, mentioned that this year, there would be more sessions in Bengali. She also added that each day will include a musical session, adding a cultural dimension to the literary festivities. To be inaugurated by Bengali literary stalwarts like Sankar, Shirshendu Mukhopadhyay, Sanjib Chattopadhyay, Bani Basu, and Prafulla Roy on Friday, the event will also honour these living legends. “Samaresh Majumdar’s Sriti Somman will be presented to Shirshendu Mukhopadhyay during the inauguration,” said Tridib Chatterjee, president, Guild.