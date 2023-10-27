Moonlit magic: Majherdabri Tea Garden’s exclusive harvest

Alipurduar: The Majherdabri Tea Garden in Alipurduar has once again produced one of the most expensive teas in the market this year.



On Friday night, under the silvery light of the Kojagori Laxmi Purnima moon, the tea leaves were carefully plucked. The workers of the Madherdabri tea estate have been plucking these unique leaves for four years.

The tea crafted from the raw leaves harvested on this specific full moon night is known as ‘Moonlit Tea’ in the market.

This tea is renowned for its exceptional flavour and aroma. Experts suggest that tea plucked under the full moon absorbs a unique aroma due to the cosmic influence of the moon’s rays. The aroma is further enhanced during the tea production process. Given that this tea can only be harvested five times a year, it commands a premium price in the market.

The tea leaf picking began at 6 pm on Friday and went on till around 11 pm. Approximately 100 hectares of garden land is selected for this special harvest, and about 250 women tea workers, dressed in traditional attire, participate in the plucking process.

Notably, the Majherdabri tea estate in Alipurduar is the only plantation in the district that plucks Moonlit Tea.

Tourists also gathered to witness the enchanting sight of tea leaves being plucked under the full moonlight.

Chinmay Dhar, the manager of Magherdabri tea garden, explained: “Just as some flowers release their fragrance at night, the aroma of tea leaves plucked during the full moonlight multiplies. Compared to traditional CTC tea leaves, the quality of this tea is far more unique and superior. Tea leaves also contain beneficial minerals for the human body. Moonlight plucking is a practice found in some mountain gardens, and we have been doing it for the past four years. Our goal is to introduce this special tea not only in the domestic market but also in foreign markets. Many visitors have observed the painstaking process of tea leaf picking, and their enthusiasm was evident.”