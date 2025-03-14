Moonlight tea plucking marks Holi at Majherdabri Tea Garden

Alipurduar: While people celebrated Holi with colours, workers at Majherdabri Tea Garden in Alipurduar marked Dol Purnima by plucking tea leaves under full moon. Around 150 skilled workers harvested the prized “Moonlight Tea” in a vibrant

atmosphere filled with song, dance and festivity.

“This is our fifth year producing this tea. We started in 2021 on a small scale but with increasing demand, we are expanding production and workforce. This time, we aim to produce over 1,000 kg,” said Chinmay Dhar, Manager of Majherdabri Tea Garden.

Unlike conventional Holi celebrations, workers dressed in traditional attire, plucking leaves in a festive spirit. “We celebrate Holi differently, with music and colors blending into our work. We hope to promote this as a tourist attraction, and it is already featured on government tourism websites,” Dhar added. Moonlight Tea is plucked three times a year — on Dol Purnima, Buddha Purnima and Kojagori Lakshmi Purnima — when the moon is closest to Earth, enhancing the tea’s natural aroma.

“During the day, heat causes aroma diffusion. At night, evaporation stops, intensifying the fragrance, similar to how flowers smell stronger after sunset,” explained Dhar.

Workers used headlamps for visibility, while fire torches were placed in some areas to deter wild animals, including leopards frequently seen in Dooars’ tea gardens.

Experts suggest that tea plucked under the full moon absorbs cosmic rays, enhancing its aroma. Once processed, the fragrance intensifies further. While premium CTC tea sells for around Rs 400 per kg, Moonlight Tea commands a price of Rs 3,000 per kg.

The enchanting moonlit tea plucking event drew a group of both local and international tourists. Switlana, a visitor from Belarus, shared her amazement: “At first, I thought it was just a performance. But after learning about the tradition, I was truly fascinated. In Europe, tea is not cultivated and although I have seen tea plucking before, this experience was beyond anything

I had witnessed.”

For workers like Rupa Chetri, the night harvest is more than just a ritual; it is an experience they cherish. “Plucking leaves at night is actually more convenient than during the day. As Holi celebrations begin, we mark the festival in our own special way,” she said.