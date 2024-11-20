Moon Moon Sen’s husband, Bharat Dev Varma passes away at 75; CM says ‘lost a well-wisher’

KOLKATA: Actress Moon Moon Sen’s husband, Bharat Dev Varma, passed away at their Ballygunge residence in Kolkata on Tuesday morning around 9 am.

He was feeling unwell in the morning and arrangements were made to take him to a private hospital in Dhakuria.

However, before the ambulance could arrive, he passed away. He was 75 and is survived by his wife-actress Moon Moon and two daughters, Raima and Riya Sen, both actresses.

At the time of death, Riya was by his side with Moon Moon and Raima being in New Delhi. However, both rushed to Kolkata after receiving the news. Bharat was from the royal family of Tripura. His mother, Ila Devi, was a princess of Cooch Behar and the older sister of the Maharani of Jaipur, Gayatri Devi. In 1978, it was the legendary Suchitra Sen, Moon Moon’s mother, who arranged the marriage between Bharat and her daughter.

After their marriage and the birth of Raima and Riya, Moon Moon entered the film industry and achieved success in both Hindi and Bengali cinema. Later, when she ventured into politics, Bharat continued to stand by her. Upon hearing the news of his demise, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who had a close friendship with Moon Moon’s family, immediately went to their home. “Saddened by the demise of Bharat Dev Varma, the husband of film star Moon Moon Sen, and himself a great well-wisher of mine. He was indeed very loving and affectionate to me and I shall always treasure his memories. He truly considered me as part of his family and his demise is a great loss for me,” she wrote on X. Mamata also arranged a green corridor to help Moon Moon and Raima reach their home directly from the airport.

The CM went to their residence again in the evening to pay her condolences and meet Moon Moon and Raima.

Talking to the media, the CM said she knew his blood sugar levels were high. She also cautioned everyone to be more vigilant during the cold mornings, as heart problems are more common during this time of year. Meanwhile, Raima grieved that her mother and she couldn’t be beside her father at the time of his demise. “Our lives have changed now with his demise,” said Moon Moon. Known for his soft nature, Bharat was mostly spotted with Moon Moon and the daughters at polo events and film parties.