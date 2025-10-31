‘Montha’ triggers crack on NH & flooding in Alipurduar

Alipurduar: Continuous heavy rainfall over the past 24 hours, triggered by the impact of Cyclone Montha, has brought life to a standstill across several parts of Alipurduar district. On Friday morning, a collapse of approach of the Geragenda Bridge on Asian Highway 48 near Birpara, severely disrupting the vital road link that connects the rest of India with the northeastern states.

Officials of the Asian Highway Authority said incessant rainfall since Thursday—alternating between heavy and moderate intensity—led to the collapse. Police have been deployed on site round-the-clock and the damaged stretch has been cordoned off with guard rails to prevent mishaps. Vehicular movement is being regulated, with traffic currently allowed through only one lane to ensure safety.

According to the Meteorological department, similar weather conditions are likely to persist until Sunday afternoon.

In a separate incident, cracks developed on the approach road to the Sankosh River Bridge on National Highway 31C near the Assam border on Friday afternoon, further compounding the crisis. To avoid accidents, police restricted vehicle movement to a single lane, resulting in severe traffic congestion on both NH-31C and Asian Highway 48—two of the region’s most crucial arterial routes.

Meanwhile, rising water levels in the Shishamara River flowing through Jaldapara National Park prompted the district administration to evacuate residents and tourists from private lodges and homestays in Natunpara, Shalkumarhat and adjoining areas under Alipurduar Block I. A police camp has been set up, and disaster management personnel have been deployed to monitor the situation.

Alipurduar Superintendent of Police Y Raghuvamshi said: “We are closely monitoring the situation. Everyone has been alerted and necessary precautions are being taken.”

Divisional Forest Officer Parveen Kaswan of Jaldapara Forest Division added: “The memories of the October 5 disaster are still fresh. Therefore, without taking any risks, residents of Natunpara and tourists staying along the Shishamara River have been moved to safer locations.”