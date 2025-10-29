‘Montha’ brings heavy rain to South Bengal after landfall in Andhra

Kolkata: After Cyclone Montha made a landfall off the coast of Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday evening disrupting normal life in the southern state, the weather system weakened but it brought heavy spells of rainfall in several South Bengal districts, including parts of Kolkata, on Wednesday morning.

The Regional Meteorological Centre in Alipore predicted that Bengal will continue to witness rainfall till Friday. Though the main storm centre lies further south, the system has triggered widespread downpours and gusty winds in Bengal. North Bengal districts will also receive heavy rainfall in the next 48 hours.

The weather pattern will bring heavy rainfall in Purulia, Birbhum, Murshidabad and West Burdwan on Thursday. Several South Bengal districts received moderate rain and thundershowers, while heavy rain lashed the coastal districts such as South 24-Parganas, East Midnapore, North 24-Parganas, along with squally winds.

North Bengal is expected to see rain intensity peak on Friday, October 31, with a yellow alert for heavy rain and an orange alert for heavy to very heavy rain over Jalpaiguri, Kalimpong, Cooch Behar, Darjeeling and Alipurduar, accompanied by strong gusty winds.

The MeT office also stated that rain activity in South Bengal, including Kolkata is likely to ease from November 1, with light to moderate showers at a few places. The weather is expected to stabilise from November 4. Light to moderate rainfall may occur in between. Fishermen have been strongly advised not to venture into the sea along and off the Bengal coast until October 30.

City’s sky remained cloudy from the morning and intermittent showers also lashed several parts. The forecast indicates that Kolkata may also receive intermittent rain accompanied with gusty winds up to 40 kmph and occasional lightning on Thursday as well. From Sunday onwards, dry conditions will prevail in South Bengal, the weather office said.