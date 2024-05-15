Month-long summer camp begins at Calcutta Rowing Club

KOLKATA: As many as 152 boys and girls, aged 11 to 16, hailing from 30 schools in Kolkata, gathered at the Calcutta Rowing Club (CRC) to kick off a month-long summer camp starting Wednesday.



Organised by CRC with the support of the West Bengal education department, this annual rowing programme has been a staple for budding rowers for the past 15 years.

“As the oldest rowing club in Asia, we are trying to develop rowing at the grassroots level and our intention and initiative is to “catch them young” (between the ages of 11-16) CRC is the only rowing club which has been organising such a camp for the last 15 years,” said Chandan Roy Choudhury, Honorary Secretary, CRC.

According to him, rowing is the ultimate sport for cultivating endurance and strength in children. For those looking to venture into rowing, knowing swimming is a must, emphasised Choudhury. Moreover, a preference for taller individuals is favoured, as rowing not only enhances endurance and strength but also contributes to a better physique.

“I have a plan to take this camp in districts in future also,” said Choudhury. The summer camp will conclude on

June 15, 2024.