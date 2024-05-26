Monsoons: Cooch Behar civic body takes proactive measures

Cooch Behar: Every year during the monsoon season, Cooch Behar town experiences flooding due to heavy rains. However, this time, the Cooch Behar Municipality is taking proactive measures to prevent flooding. Intensive cleaning of drains has been initiated with a special focus on the town’s drainage system.



Rabindranath Ghosh, Chairman of the Cooch Behar Municipality, stated: “We are prioritising the cleaning of all existing drains and ensuring that garbage does not accumulate anywhere. Notices have been issued to address illegal dumping, especially in vacant areas or uninhabited houses.

If not cleared promptly, the municipality will take over those areas. Our aim is to prevent the spread of diseases like dengue in Cooch Behar. Additionally, drainage construction projects are underway in various parts of the town. Furthermore, the municipality has made special preparations in collaboration with the district administration of Cooch Behar in anticipation of the Remela storm. As a result, all municipal employees’ leave has been canceled for the next seven days.”