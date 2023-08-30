Monsoon waterlogging: Alipurduar moves towards permanent solution

The Alipurduar Municipality is making significant progress towards finding a permanent solution for the problem of water logging, especially during the monsoon season. Before the onset of the next year’s monsoon, seven modern and high-capacity pump machines will be installed on the banks of the Kaljani River with powerful pump houses set to become operational here.

In the first phase, a survey of 20 wards of the district headquarters was conducted by the Municipal Engineering Directorate (MED) on Monday. The survey team included MED officers, Municipal Chairman Prasenjit Kar, and other councillors. Once the survey work is completed, the Detailed Project Report (DPR) will be prepared and submitted to the state’s department of Urban Development and Municipal Affairs.

The commencement of work will depend on the completion of the fast-track tender process by the state authorities. Prasenjit Kar stated: “We had requested for the construction of pump houses to the irrigation minister. The survey has been conducted and we are hopeful that these 7 pump houses will be operational before the next monsoon. This is a source of great satisfaction for us.”

Notably, the city of Alipurduar is surrounded by three rivers — Kaljani, Dima and Nonai. During the peak monsoon period, when water levels rise continuously in these rivers, the sluice gates of Kaljani River need to be closed.

However, due to heavy rainfall, water inundates all wards of the city. The presence of excessive river water makes it impossible to drain out the water from the city, resulting in flooding.

On Tuesday, another survey was conducted to assess the capacity of existing drainage systems in the city. Activating these seven pump houses simultaneously will offer the ability to swiftly pump out water from the city and divert it into the river.