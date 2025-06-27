Monsoon vigil stepped up in Buxa and Jaldapara to protect wildlife and forests

Alipurduar: With the onset of the monsoon and the annual closure of forests to visitors, the Forest department has activated heightened surveillance across the Buxa Tiger Reserve and Jaldapara National Park to safeguard wildlife and deter illegal activities.

A total of 16 monsoon river camps—eight each in the East and West divisions of Buxa—have been set up at strategic points. Forest personnel are deployed in shifts to maintain round-the-clock vigilance along rivers vulnerable to flooding and infiltration. At Jaldapara, boats and rubber rafts have been kept on standby, while 22 watchtowers monitor both banks of the Torsa River.

This year’s monsoon has brought intense rainfall to Alipurduar and neighbouring Bhutan, causing water levels to surge in rivers such as the Torsa, Kaljani, Raidak, Pana, Basra and Sankosh. These swollen rivers often flood forest areas, increasing the risk of poaching, timber smuggling, and harm to wildlife.

Debashish Sharma, Deputy Field Director of Buxa (East), confirmed: “All 16 monsoon river camps in both divisions of Buxa are operational, with personnel stationed day and night.” In Jaldapara, where the Torsa River flows through the heart of the forest, rising water levels have already inundated grasslands, creating fertile ground for smugglers targeting sal and teak logs. Assistant Wildlife Warden Nabikanta Jha emphasised the need for constant monitoring:

“As soon as the monsoon begins, illegal activities increase. These three months are crucial—not only is the forest closed to tourists, but it’s also the breeding season. Surveillance from 22 watchtowers continues day and night to prevent any unauthorised entry. Every year, elephant calves, rhinos and deer get swept away during floods and our teams have conducted numerous rescue operations. To counter these threats, we’ve activated 16 monsoon river camps to ensure uninterrupted surveillance.”

To reinforce efforts, nearly 70 trained kumki elephants will be deployed throughout July and beyond to assist forest staff in patrolling and managing flood-related challenges.