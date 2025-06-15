Monsoon to advance in some parts of state next week: MeT

Kolkata: The IMD on Sunday forecast heavy rain in Bengal next week, owing to the likely advancement of southwest monsoon over some parts of the state and strong moisture incursion from the Bay of Bengal.

In a bulletin, it forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall in the coastal districts of South 24-Parganas and East Midnapore on June 17 and moderate to heavy rain in the other districts of the region till the morning of June 19. Kolkata is likely to receive heavy rain on June 17 and June 18. Heavy to very heavy rain is also expected in the North Bengal districts of Alipurduar and Jalpaiguri and moderate rainfall in some other districts, including Cooch Behar, North Dinajpur, Darjeeling and Kalimpong.

Sagar Island received the highest rainfall in the state at 76.8 mm in the past 24 hours till 8.30 am.