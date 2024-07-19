Monsoon session: State Assembly security to be strengthened

Kolkata: The West Bengal Legislative Assembly is taking measures for further strengthening of the security with the monsoon session starting



from Monday.

The entry of vehicles sporting black glasses will be checked at the entry gate and only after ascertaining whether the persons inside the vehicle have due permission, will they be allowed entry in the Assembly premises.

According to sources, some more CCTV cameras will be installed in the Assembly premises. The Marshal of the state Assembly will sit with the police and finalise the strategic locations for the CCTV cameras. Another 25 state-of-the-art CCTV cameras may be installed for further augmentation of the security. Infrastructure for monitoring of the footage of the CCTVs will also be bolstered.

Speaker Biman Banerjee said that often MLAs or other political leaders enter the Assembly premises in vehicles having black glasses without being checked at the entry gate. However, this cannot continue as we cannot compromise with the security aspect of the Assembly, Banerjee said. Any MLA, be it of the ruling party or the Opposition, the window glasses of their vehicles will be opened and only after proper checking will be allowed entry.

The security of the Assembly is being strengthened from time to time following the incident of two intruders shouting slogans and setting off coloured smoke inside the Indian Parliament in December last year.

The Speaker on Friday held a meeting with Kolkata Police to review the security aspect ahead of the session

on Monday.