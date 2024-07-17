Monsoon session from July 22; four new MLAs to take oath

Kolkata: The Monsoon session in the Bengal Assembly will start on July 22.



Four newly elected MLAs of Trinamool Congress (TMC) are expected to be sworn in during this session. The ruling party is trying to avoid a rerun of controversy this time in connection with the swearing-in ceremony of four newly elected MLAs. Trinamool party leadership does not want any controversy in connection with

the oath-taking programme this time.

It was learnt that a letter has been sent to Raj Bhavan on Monday requesting Governor C V Ananda Bose to administer the oath of the four newly elected MLAs. The date of the programme would be decided after the Governor gives a green signal in this regard, sources said. Krishna Kalyani of Raiganj, Mukutmani Adhikari of Ranaghat Dakshmin, Madhuparna Thakur of Bagdah and Supti Pandey of Maniktala constituencies will be taking oath this time. Trinamool Congress bagged all the four seats in the Assembly bypolls held on

10 July. It is presumed that four newly elected MLAs may take oath on the first day of Monsoon session in the Assembly. A tussle took place between the state Assembly and Governor over the oath taking ceremony of Sayantika Banerjee and Rayat Hossain Sarkar who had won from who had won from Baranagar and Bhagwangola assembly seats. Both the Trinamool Congress (TMC) MLAs had requested the Governor to allow them to take oath at the West Bengal Assembly.

Governor Bose’ in a letter to the newly elected MLAs had said that a person nominated by him would conduct their swearing-in ceremony. It had triggered a controversy as on such occasions the Governor usually hands over this responsibility to the Speaker.

Sayantika Banerjee and Rayat Hossain Sarkar later met the Speaker of the Assembly Biman Banerjee to seek his opinion as to how the impasse with the Governor House can be solved so they can take their oath and start their work

as MLAs. They staged a sit-in protest inside the Assembly premises appealing the Governor to come to the Assembly to administer oaths.

The Governor finally urged the Deputy Speaker to administer the oath. As Deputy Speaker Asish Banerjee refused to do so, Speaker Biman Banerjee finally administered the oath of the two MLAs.