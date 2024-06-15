Monsoon likely to enter South Bengal in 5-7 days, says MeT

Kolkata: The Regional Meteorological Centre in Alipore said that monsoon may enter South Bengal in 5-7 days bringing the much-awaited rainfall. Hot and humid conditions will however prevail in all the South Bengal districts in the next couple of days. A 39-year-old woman died in Bankura after being struck by lightning on Thursday evening.



The MeT office said that it will continue to rain in North Bengal and Sikkim in the next 4-5 days, complicating the situation further. Several areas in northern West Bengal have been inundated as heavy rain caused Teesta River to swell, prompting the administration to prevent traffic movement along the Kalimpong-Darjeeling Road on Thursday. North Sikkim has been completely isolated due to the landslides on National Highway 10, the lifeline connecting the region to Kalimpong in Bengal.

The weather office said that it will continue to rain in North Bengal for the next few days. Heavy rainfall has been predicted in Darjeeling, Cooch Behar, Alipurduar, Jalpaiguri and Kalimpong. It will also rain in Malda and South Dinajpur as well. There may be lightning and thunderstorms occurring in several places of North Bengal.

On the contrary to the North, the districts in South Bengal like Jhargram, Purulia, West Burdwan, West Midnapore, East Burdwan and Birbhum may undergo heatwave-like situations. A woman died after being struck by lightning in Bankura on Thursday. Anjali Sardar (39), a resident of Khatra was returning home on Thursday evening when lightning struck her. She was declared dead after being taken to Khatra Sub-Divisional Hospital. The MeT office on Monday had issued an alert of heavy rainfall for North Bengal districts saying that the districts like Cooch Behar, Jalpaiguri, Alipurduar, Kalimpong in North Bengal would receive rainfall. After 15 years, Bengal has witnessed the entry of monsoon rains in the month of May this year. The state had registered a similar situation in 2009 when the monsoon entered North Bengal on May 25. In 2006 and 2007, monsoon entered North Bengal in May. Monsoon entered North Bengal on May 31 this year.