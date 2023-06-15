Monsoon likely to enter South Bengal between June 18 and 21

Monsoon rain is expected to enter South Bengal between June 18 and 21. Severe heatwave situations will prevail in western districts between June 17 and 18.

The Regional Meteorological Centre in Alipore said that seven districts in South Bengal will witness heatwaves. An alert has been issued for Bankura, Purulia, Birbhum, West Midnapore, East Burdwan and Jhargram which will witness a heatwave situation on June 17. Four districts—Purulia, Bankura, Jhargram and West Midnapore—will continue to experience heatwave conditions on June 18.

The MeT office said that there is no heat wave alert for Kolkata but the city dwellers will continue to see hot and humid conditions with the mercury hovering over 38-39 degree Celsius. People may get relief from the hot and humid conditions after monsoon rain hits South Bengal. There may be scattered rainfall in some places in the next few days but it will not bring any relief from the heat.

The MeT office said that heat wave conditions will continue to haunt people in the western districts. Purulia, Bankura, Jhargram, West Midnapore, West Burdwan and East Burdwan will witness heat waves while Kolkata and its adjoining areas will receive thunderstorms and lightning in the next few days.

There has been heavy rainfall alert for North Bengal as monsoon entered the region while South Bengal districts continue to experience summer heat. The MeT office has already predicted that there may be pre monsoon isolated rainfall in some pockets of South Bengal as well but there will be no major relief for the people from the hot and humid condition. Monsoon normally enters North Bengal on June 7. Monsoon reached the region 5 days later.

Heavy rainfall alert has been issued for many of the North Bengal districts till Friday. There may be a possibility of landslides due to excessive rainfall. The districts like Cooch Behar, Alipurduar and Jalpaiguri may receive more 200 mm rainfall. There may be heavy rainfall in Darjeeling, Kalimpong in the next 5 days,” a weather official said.