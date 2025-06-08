Monsoon likely to enter South Bengal after June 12, says MeT

Kolkata: Mercury in south Bengal districts is expected to go up by 4 degrees Celsius in South Bengal in the next few days. Temperature may go up in North Bengal districts as well.

The Regional Meteorological Centre in Alipore said that there is a little possibility of monsoon rainfall in South Bengal till 12 June. As there are no immediate signs of monsoon onset in South Bengal, a dry spell will persist in most of the south Bengal districts. According to weather experts, people in South Bengal districts will experience hot conditions in the next few days as the mercury will shoot up. The low-pressure area that had influenced recent conditions has now moved away. Monsoon rains have arrived early in North Bengal this year. Southern districts including Kolkata will remain outside its reach.

According to the weather office, the monsoon may enter South Bengal after June 12. Monsoons enter the south usually on June 10. It has, however, entered Kerala and North Bengal before the scheduled time. Mercury will go up in several North Bengal districts, including Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Alipurduar, Cooch Behar, Jalpaiguri. There is, however, a possibility of rainfall in some pockets of North Bengal. According to MeT, there may be excessive rainfall in North Bengal this year.