Monsoon likely to enter North Bengal in 2-3 days, says IMD

Kolkata: The Regional Meteorological Centre in Alipore said that monsoon may enter North Bengal in 2-3 days, five days ahead of its usual time of arrival.



As per prediction, the monsoon is expected to enter North Bengal on Sunday as it will bring rainfall in the region. Incidentally, southwest monsoon set in over Kerala on Thursday. Generally, the monsoon enters Kerala on June 5.

The MeT office already predicted heavy rainfall in several North Bengal districts in the next 24 hours.

Orange alert has been issued for the districts like Jalpaiguri, Cooch Behar, Alipurduar as they are expected to receive heavy rainfall.

It will also rain in North Dinajpur and South Dinajpur as well. According to the MeT office, monsoon generally enters Jalpaiguri on June 7, Siliguri on June 8, South Bengal on June 10 and Kolkata on June 11. It is not however clear as to when the monsoon will hit the city. There may be some scattered rainfall in some of the South Bengal districts during the weekend, the MeT office said.

Spurred by Cyclone Remal, the southwest monsoon set in over the Kerala coast and parts of the northeast on Thursday. Weather scientists said the cyclone, which ripped through Bengal and Bangladesh on Sunday, had pulled the monsoonal flow to the Bay of Bengal, which could be one of the reasons for early onset over the northeast.

“Southwest monsoon has set in over Kerala and advanced into most parts of northeast India today, the 30th May, 2024,” the India Meteorological Department said.

The normal monsoon onset date for Kerala is June 1 and for Arunachal Pradesh, Tripura, Nagaland, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Manipur and Assam is June 5. According to weather scientists, El Nino conditions are prevailing at present, and La Nina may set in by August-September.

El Nino — the periodic warming of surface waters in the central Pacific Ocean — is associated with weaker monsoon winds and drier conditions in India. La Nina - the antithesis of El Nino- leads to plentiful rainfall during the monsoon season.