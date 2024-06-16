‘Monsoon likely to enter Kolkata between Tuesday and Thursday’

Kolkata: The Regional Meteorological Centre in Alipore said that monsoon may enter South Bengal districts, including Kolkata, between Tuesday and Thursday. Western districts like West Midnapore, West Burdwan, Bankura, Purulia and Jhargram may witness heatwave conditions for the next couple of days. These districts may receive thunderstorms on Monday evening with a wind speed measuring 40-50 kmph.



According to the MeT office prediction, hot and humid conditions will prevail in all the South Bengal districts in the next couple of days. In North Bengal, it will continue to rain till Tuesday, complicating the situation further. Sikkim will also receive heavy to very

heavy rainfall.

After 15 years, Bengal witnessed the entry of monsoon rains in the month of May this year. The state had registered a similar situation in 2009 when the monsoon entered North Bengal on May 25. In 2006 and 2007, monsoon entered North Bengal in May. Monsoon entered North Bengal on May 31 this year.

The MeT office on Monday had issued an alert of heavy rainfall for North Bengal districts saying that the districts like Cooch Behar, Jalpaiguri, Alipurduar, Kalimpong would receive rainfall.